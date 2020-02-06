Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge rejects mother’s accident claim in son’s drowning

February 6, 2020 3:21 pm
 
1 min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has moved forward in charging a woman with murder after she left her 11-month-old son to drown in a bathtub while she went to smoke a cigarette.

Knox County Judge Patricia Long Hall rejected the claim that Lindsee Leonardo, 32, unintentionally left her son Aiden in the bathtub to drown last month, Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Leonardo previously told authorities she left her son and her 23-month-old daughter in the tub with about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water inside while she stepped outside for a cigarette and some “me time” on Jan. 8.

She told police she was gone about 10 minutes and when she returned her daughter had turned on the water, filling the tub. The infant was found floating on his back and not breathing. He was hospitalized and died two days later.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Judge Hall said the case was not an accident as Leonardo had claimed. The judge said Leonardo knowingly walked out of the bathroom with the two children in the tub.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

“It is intentional,” Hall said. “The only thing that’s not foreseeable is that her other child didn’t die.”

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Miranda Spangler during a preliminary hearing Tuesday said there was no evidence to suggest Leonardo intended to harm her children, however, she did say the mother was “neglectful.”

Leonardo has been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime and aggravated child abuse. She remains in jail on $350,000 bond.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk