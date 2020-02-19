Listen Live Sports

Kentucky teen dies in apparent animal attack

February 19, 2020 2:55 pm
 
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen appears to have died from an animal attack, police said.

The body of the 13-year-old boy was found Tuesday on a mountainside behind a residence in rural Knott County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

First responders said the boy appeared to have been fatally wounded. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson pronounced him dead from suspected injuries stemming from an animal attack.

An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort Wednesday morning determined the cause of death to be from injuries consistent with an animal attack. Authorities weren’t able to identify what type of animal was responsible, but they were still investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

