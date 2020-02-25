Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer: Officer didn’t intentionally lie about teen slaying

February 25, 2020 7:17 pm
 
2 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for a fired Chicago police officer says his client didn’t intentionally lie about how he saw the fatal 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke.

Ricardo Viramontes and three other officers were fired last year by the Chicago Police Board because of statements made to an investigating detective or in police reports. The statements did not match video footage of the teenager’s slaying.

Viramontes was fired for several Chicago Police Department rule violations, including making false statements, bringing discredit to the department and failing to promote its goals.

In appealing Viramontes’ firing in Cook County Circuit Court, attorney Thomas Needham urged Judge Sophia Hall to closely examine the slow-motion video of the shooting, which the lawyer says supports his client’s story. Viramontes told the lead detective at the scene of the shooting that the teenager tried to get up with a knife in his hand after being shot. Video of the shooting did not show that.

Advertisement

The Chicago Tribune reports that in his brief filed last week, Needham wrote there is no evidence Viramontes intentionally lied to Detective David March, adding the officer’s brief interaction with the detective should not have been considered a formal interview.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

“Any conflict between what was said in that brief conversation and how the incident appeared on video can certainly be a simple mistake rather than an intentional lie,” Needham said in the filing.

In his hearing before the police board, Viramontes testified he saw McDonald make a “twisting motion” toward Van Dyke and his partner, Officer Jason Walsh, which the board dismissed, noting the teen was moving away from the officers when he was shot to death.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder and is serving a six-year, nine-month prison sentence. A judge cleared March, Walsh and a third officer of criminal conspiracy charges. The three other officers fired with Viramontes are also appealing their firings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound