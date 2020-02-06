Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in 1987 child abduction returned to Canada

February 6, 2020 9:49 am
 
1 min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son in Canada in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday to face an abduction charge.

Allan Mann Jr. was extradited Wednesday after being released from U.S. custody in New York City, a spokeswoman for Toronto police said. He was charged with abduction after arriving in Canada.

Mann on Tuesday finished an 18-month U.S. prison sentence for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

It was not clear whether Mann has an attorney in Toronto who could comment on the abduction case. His attorney in the U.S. declined to comment.

Advertisement

Toronto police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann’s relatives provided key information, officials said.

Mann pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government housing benefits during his time eluding authorities. Officials say he also illegally received government medical services.

Mann’s son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann’s arrest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk