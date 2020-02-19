Listen Live Sports

Man charged in grisly slaying found unresponsive, treated

February 19, 2020 6:31 pm
 
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr was found unresponsive in his Michigan jail cell after not eating, authorities said.

Shiawassee County jail officials say Mark Latunski, 50, was treated and taken to the hospital as a precaution after he was discovered on Tuesday. He was returned to his cell a short time later after an examination.

Police said he hasn’t been eating since being lodged, though sheriff’s officials would not characterize it as a hunger strike.

Latunski was charged late last year with open murder, disinterment and other charges in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25. Latunksi is awaiting mental competency and forensic evaluations, which his attorney sought and a judge ordered.

Bacon’s naked body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. Investigators allege in court records that Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

Bacon’s roommate, Michelle Myers, told police Bacon met Latunski on Dec. 24 after connecting with him on the dating app. His family reported him missing the next day.

