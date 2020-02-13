Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated

February 13, 2020 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge formally exonerated a second person Thursday who had been convicted and imprisoned based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer.

Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted.

State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent days after his brother also was declared innocent.

Prosecutors say they believe both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines, whose cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.

Advertisement

The brothers’ cases now go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which would make the final ruling on both.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goines is facing two counts of felony murder in state court for the deaths of the couple and is also facing seven counts in federal court over allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created