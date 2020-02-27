Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man deemed unfit for trial in grisly killing of Grindr date

February 27, 2020 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday deemed a Michigan man unfit for trial in the killing and mutilation of someone he met through the dating app Grindr.

During a hearing, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson also ordered defendant Mark Latunski to be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Latunski’s attorney, Douglas Corwin Jr., said this week that the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined that his client was “not presently competent.” He said the case will be put on hold while Latunski receives treatment to try to improve his mental competency.

Latunski, 50, was charged in December with murder and other crimes in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25, who lived in Swartz Creek, near Flint.

Advertisement

Bacon’s body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound