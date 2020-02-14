Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man pleads not guilty in deadly California bus shooting

February 14, 2020 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus traveling through California has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, entered his pleas Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on Interstate 5 in mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Advertisement

Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire. Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created