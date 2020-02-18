Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who shot at officers pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

February 18, 2020 7:27 am
 
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who opened fire on officers serving a warrant pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

Randall Comly, 52, is scheduled to be sentenced June 12 in U.S. District Court in Des Moines. He pleaded guilty this month to possession of methamphetamine for sale and two weapons charges.

Comly is accused of firing a handgun at officers on Oct. 17 as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex. The officers weren’t hit, and they fired back, wounding Comly. The officers’ shots also injured two deputies posted outside the building, investigators have said. A Stuart police officer suffered a minor gunpowder burn in the shootout, the investigators said.

Stuart is about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Des Moines.

Advertisement

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps