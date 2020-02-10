Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Massachusetts waitress surprised with $2,000 tip on $12 bill

February 10, 2020 11:29 am
 
< a min read
      

SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A man surprised a Massachusetts waitress with a $2,000 tip.

The server got the tip during the lunch rush at Harvest Market in Swansea last week, The Fall River Herald News reported. She declined to give her full name but said she goes by the nickname Leena.

The tipper paid his $12 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink using a credit card. He handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure Leena received the tip.

Leena ran into the parking lot when she realized the size of the tip to thank the customer, but he had already left.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins