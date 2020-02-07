Listen Live Sports

Michael Avenatti considering testifying at extortion trial

February 7, 2020 6:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — California lawyer Michael Avenatti may decide to testify at his New York trial on charges that he tried to extort Nike for millions of dollars, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Scott Srebnick said he’ll file arguments Saturday asking a judge to exclude any questions about allegations that Avenatti cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of book proceeds or clients in Los Angeles out of millions of dollars.

Srebnick said whether the judge grants the request will be a factor in whether Avenatti testifies at his trial on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike with threats that he’d otherwise publicize misdeeds by Nike executives and knock billions of dollars off the value of the company’s shares.

The prosecution is expected to end presentation of its evidence against Avenatti on Monday.

Avenatti is scheduled to face trial in April in New York on criminal charges related to his handling of the book proceeds for Daniels and a trial in May in Los Angeles on charges that he cheated clients and others out of millions of dollars.

Avenatti was a frequent guest on cable television programs when he represented Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say he used his fame and media clout as leverage to try to extract millions of dollars from Nike while he was facing debts of at least $11 million.

Avenatti maintains that he did nothing wrong and that his dealings with Nike in March 2019 were consistent with what lawyers do every day in negotiations on behalf of clients.

For Avenatti’s defense presentation next week, his lawyers also want to call several Nike employees or lawyers to testify. Nike is opposing the request.

The Associated Press

