Milwaukee officer shot and wounded, suspect takes own life

February 4, 2020 7:08 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit early Tuesday and the suspected gunman later took his own life, authorities said.

The 33-year-old officer was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Officers spotted a car driving recklessly about 1 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over, according to Capt. David Salazar. The vehicle crashed and three people fled on foot with two officers giving chase.

One of the three — identified by police as a male — turned and fired at the officers, wounding one. The two others were arrested, Salazar said.

Officers searching the area about an hour later found the suspected shooter dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His gun was recovered at the scene.

