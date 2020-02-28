Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi man gets death sentence for multiple killings

February 28, 2020 12:26 am
 
2 min read
      

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was given four death sentences by a jury on Thursday, hours after he spoke in court and blamed the devil for his actions the night eight people were shot to death.

Willie Cory Godbolt, 37, was convicted Tuesday of the May 2017 slayings of eight people. Four of the convictions were for murder, which carry a sentence of life in prison. Four other convictions were for capital murder — a killing committed along with another felony.

Capital murder is punishable by the death penalty, but jurors must agree unanimously to set that as the punishment. Without unanimous agreement, the judge would set sentences of life in prison.

The unanimous decisions for the death penalty were handed down after the same jurors who convicted Godbolt heard testimony from several people Wednesday and Thursday during the penalty phase of the trial, the Daily Leader reported.

Advertisement

Godbolt gave a rambling speech full of religious references in court Thursday, and at one point a spectator seated among the victims’ families yelled at him to shut up, the Enterprise-Journal reported.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Godbolt said he had prayed to be a better man, “but the devil came to kill and destroy. He wasn’t going to let that be.”

On Wednesday, jurors heard from victims’ relatives, including the widow of a deputy sheriff who was shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance call and the mother of a teenager who was slain at another home.

Investigators said that on May 27, 2017, Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. The deputy, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people were killed there. In the early hours of the next day, two young people were killed in a second house, and a married couple was killed in a third house.

“My life came to a screeching halt,” Godbolt said earlier Thursday, describing that night. “I couldn’t fight the battle that was raging inside me.”

He quoted words spoken by Jesus on the cross: “’My Lord, My Lord, why hast thou forsaken me?’”

He said he thought his daughter was in in danger from other relatives, and a woman in the audience screamed; “Cory, just shut up! Just stop!”

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Circuit Judge David Strong halted proceedings and family members were led out of the courtroom.

Dr. Matt Mendel, a clinical psychologist from Raleigh, North Carolina, had testified Thursday that he interviewed Godbolt and several of his relatives on behalf of the defense. When Godbolt was 17, his stepmother shot and killed his father, which “led to enormous anger and resentment, especially toward women,” Mendel said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter