Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

New leader of Philadelphia Catholic archdiocese installed

February 18, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 1.3 million parishioners of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia have a new spiritual leader.

Nelson Perez, 58, who spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area, assumed the post of archbishop in a ceremony Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Perez, the former bishop of Cleveland, is the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the five-county Philadelphia archdiocese. He is the 14th Roman Catholic bishop and 10th archbishop of Philadelphia.

He succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput, who stepped down after turning 75 last year, the traditional retirement age for Catholic bishops.

Advertisement

The Mass of Installation followed a procession of hundreds of cardinals, bishops, priests, deacons and seminarians to the city’s cathedral church.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Perez attended the diocesan seminary in Philadelphia in the 1980s and served in a number of Philadelphia parishes before being named as an auxiliary bishop in Rockville Centre, New York, and then bishop of Cleveland in 2017.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department