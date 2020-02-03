Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

No arrests in killing of pregnant woman in Milwaukee

February 3, 2020 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities on Monday searched for suspects in the weekend killing of a pregnant woman who was shot while aboard a party bus parked outside a Milwaukee restaurant and bar.

Milwaukee police said Monday that the investigation into the death of Annie Sandifer is active and ongoing and that police were still seeking suspects and trying to determine a motive.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots outside Gene’s Supper Club, hitting Sandifer, a mother of five. The bus rushed her to a hospital, but she didn’t survive. Doctors were able to deliver Sandifer’s baby via an emergency cesarean section, police said. The baby was in stable condition Monday, but delivered just 26 weeks into the pregnancy, it was born very premature.

Police said Sunday it wasn’t clear whether the bus was the intended target of the attack.

Advertisement

At a Saturday evening vigil, family described Sandifer as a loving, giving mother to her children, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

“She did everything, like a mother should,” said her cousin, Kisha Ducksworth. “She went out of her way for her kids.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy