North Carolina troopers tackle suspect in middle of highway

February 25, 2020 8:46 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina troopers tackled a man to the ground in the middle of a highway on Monday after he walked into morning rush hour traffic and threatened to pull out a gun, according to authorities and video from the scene.

State troopers were patrolling along Interstate 40 just outside Raleigh, when a man walking on the shoulder of the road threw a large bag into their path, the agency said. The trooper avoided the bag and stopped to question the man, WRAL-TV reported.

The suspect, identified as John Avery Rodriguez, 34, told troopers he was armed and then ran into the roadway, the news outlet said. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions, surrounded Rodriguez with weapons drawn and fired pepper spray at him before bringing him to the ground, video of the encounter showed. The agency didn’t confirm whether Rodriguez had a weapon.

No injuries were reported, but Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, WRAL-TV said. He was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, authorities said.

The Associated Press

