Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parallel parking eliminated from Nevada driving exam

February 8, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has eliminated the parallel parking portion of the driving skills test.

The test still meets the national standards set by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators even without the parallel parking element, Department public information officer Kevin Malone said. The changes took effect Jan. 13.

Nevada joins several other states, including California, Colorado and Florida that have removed parallel parking from their driving skills exams.

“Testing of the parking skills needed is met by the requirements of entering, and backing out of, a perpendicular parking space and by other vehicle control requirements,” Malone said. “We believe this change makes our drive tests safer and we are still able to maintain the integrity of our mission, putting safe drivers on the road.”

Advertisement

The changes are expected to reduce the number of repeat visits by drivers who can pass everything but parallel parking, officials said.

        Insight by Okta: Learn what the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls calls the ICAM sweet spot during this free webinar.

Advances in technology, such as back up cameras, parking assistance and sensors had no bearing on the decision, Malone said.

Some driving schools have since stopped teaching parallel parking unless a student requests it, officials said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin