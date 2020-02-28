Listen Live Sports

Police chase stolen ambulance in Philadelphia, nab driver

February 28, 2020 11:31 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a stolen ambulance was nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour Friday night.

The man behind the wheel of an ambulance belonging to the Philadelphia Fire Department was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m., aerial video from local news outlets showed. It was not immediately clear how the man got hold of the emergency vehicle and what led to the chase.

At one point in the chase, aerial video showed the man stop in a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant and open the door as officers approached. He then drives off and barrels into several police vehicles blocking the exit. The ambulance comes to a halt for around 10 seconds as officers again approach, before the driver rams his way back on the street.

A tow truck also tried intervening during the chase, but was struck, as were other vehicles during the lengthy pursuit, news outlets reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were damaged.

He appeared to be clad in only a pair of shorts when he was taken into custody after the chase ended in northeast Philadelphia.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

