Police: Infant’s death being investigated as homicide

February 11, 2020 1:52 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-month-old girl suffered multiple life-threatening injuries before her death, which police in Washington said was being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death for Makenzie Anderson was blunt force trauma to the head, police said Monday according to news outlets. The infant was brought to Children’s National Hospital on Thursday afternoon and pronounced dead.

The injuries occurred at a hotel which The Washington Post reported is used exclusively as a homeless shelter.

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests, news outlets reported.

