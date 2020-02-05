Listen Live Sports

Police say man grabbed woman in possible hate crime

February 5, 2020 2:42 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are searching for a white man who they say briefly grabbed an African American store employee around the neck in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The woman was working at a Lexington Walmart as a third-party vendor and told police that the man approached her table after she asked him a question, Lexington Police said in a statement.

The employee said the man made motions with his hands, which he said was for making a noose. The man then leaned forward and briefly placed his hands around the woman’s neck, police said.

Police said Wednesday that they identified the man after releasing video of the Jan. 29 incident and were continuing to investigate. They did not release his ID publicly.

