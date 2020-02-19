Listen Live Sports

Shooting outside Mississippi hospital leaves 3 dead

February 19, 2020 1:46 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman and an unarmed security guard in a Mississippi hospital parking lot Wednesday before driving to a nearby cemetery and fatally shooting himself, police said.

The woman was in a relationship with the man, said police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes. The two got into a scuffle and when an unarmed hospital security guard approached them, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot the guard and the woman, Holmes said.

The man then fled in the woman’s car. Later, a person who lived near a cemetery in nearby Pearl saw a man walk into the burial ground.The person heard gunfire shortly after, and police found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.A car found nearby led police back to the hospital shooting.

A statement issued by Baptist Medical Center said the hospital was safe and police were investigating. Officers cordoned off an area of the parking lot near a dark-colored sedan where witnesses said the shots were fired.

The Associated Press

