Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia

February 20, 2020 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Snow was falling Thursday across North Carolina and Virginia, including in coastal areas that rarely see snow.

Gov. Roy Cooper said parts of northeastern North Carolina will see the most precipitation in the state, with as much as 3-6 inches (7.5-15 centimeters). He issued a warning that, “Whiteout conditions are possible along the coast due to heavy snow and gusty winds.”

“The state is getting ready, and everyone else should too,” Cooper said, adding that “it’s going to get colder and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina.”

Early in-person voting sites in dozens of North Carolina’s 100 counties closed early on Thursday. Many voting sites were expected to have limited hours or to be closed on Friday, according to the State Board of Elections. Early voting for the March 3 primary ends Feb. 29.

Advertisement

In Virginia, the National Weather Service reported that snow was sticking in places like Suffolk near the coast. The weather service said in tweets that much of southeast Virginia looks “like a winter wonderland,” but also cautioned that driving could be dangerous.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up