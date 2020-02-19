Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Southwestern Michigan man accused of beheading grandmother

February 19, 2020 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of his 79-year-old grandmother, who authorities say was beaten to death and then decapitated.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, is accused of killing Cecelia Gibson, the Monroe News reported. An autopsy found the woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Judge William Paul Nichols denied bond, and McBride was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the victim’s body in the living room early Monday, but her head was located in the backyard of the home McBride shared with the victim and his father in Temperance, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Toledo, Ohio.

Advertisement

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up