Streets closed after old artillery shell found in SC city

February 5, 2020 1:34 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Several downtown streets in South Carolina’s largest city were closed Wednesday after construction crews found an old artillery shell, police said.

The crew called 911 around 10 a.m. to report the shell in downtown Charleston, just over a block from the Old Slave Mart where dozens of vendors sell merchandise, Charleston police said.

The police department called the U.S. Air Force to dispose of the shell and closed several nearby roads as a precaution.

The shell appears to be newer than the Civil War, but investigators aren’t exactly sure when it was made, police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

