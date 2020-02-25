Listen Live Sports

Suspect killed during shootout with Alabama police officers

February 25, 2020 12:44 pm
 
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Policeofficers in Alabama shot and killed a person who opened fire at them as they responded to reports of suspicious activity in a neighborhood early Tuesday, the police chief said.

Tuscumbia officers were dispatched to an apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on a call about someone banging on doors, police Chief Tony Logan confirmed. Officers spotted a suspect they believed was involved, and the person fired shots and ran away.

The suspect was hit and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers after a short foot chase, Logan said.

No officers were seriously injured, the chief said. The suspect and officers involved haven’t been identified.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation and Colbert County district attorney’s office are reviewing the case.

The Associated Press

