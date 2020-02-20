Listen Live Sports

Teenager charged in slaying of Maryland police officer’s son

February 20, 2020 10:19 am
 
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities have charged a 17-year-old suspect with fatally shooting the teenage son of a Washington, D.C., area-police officer during adrug-related encounter.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office charged Darryl Edward Freeman as an adult on first-degree murder and other related charges in the slaying of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, the office said in a statement Wednesday.

Brown was found shot to death in the driveway of a home Tuesday night, Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, told news outlets. He was the son of a Prince George’s County officer, a spokeswoman for that department confirmed. The officer’s name wasn’t released.

The shooting appeared to be drug-related, the sheriff’s office statement said. Richardson said there’s no evidence the slaying was related to Brown’s father’s work in law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for Charles County Public Schools identified Brown in an email on Wednesday, saying he was enrolled in a criminal justice program and ran cross country for four years, WTOP-FM reported.

