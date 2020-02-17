Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Televangelist, ex-pastor settle lawsuit alleging sex abuse

February 17, 2020 9:53 am
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A confidential settlement was reached in a former Ohio megachurch pastor’s lawsuit alleging televangelist Ernest Angley sexually abused and harassed him over a decade, starting in 2004.

The allegations by Brock Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, included that Angley forced him to get a vasectomy, inspected his genitals and asked him sexual questions while Miller worked at Angley’s Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls.

A counterclaim by the church contended those allegations were false, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

The settlement includes a non-disparagement clause.

Advertisement

The agreement was reached last week in private mediation. Had the case gone to trial, the attorneys involved had agreed the 98-year-old Angley wouldn’t be required to testify due to age-related maladies.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins