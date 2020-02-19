Listen Live Sports

US man charged in death of Chinese wife despite no body

February 19, 2020 6:31 pm
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the American husband of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October with first-degree murder in her death, even though her body hasn’t been found. Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, Missouri was charged Wednesday in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. He already was charged with child endangerment and abuse of a child in relation to their 1-year-old daughter. Authorities have been searching for Ji’s body in the Lamine River near Boonville. A prosecutor has described Elledge as a “jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath.”

