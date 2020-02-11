Listen Live Sports

Wyoming seeks advice on protecting Teton bighorn sheep herd

February 11, 2020 5:18 pm
 
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials plan a series of public meetings to help them determine how to protect the last bighorn sheep in the Teton Range.

They’re seeking recommendations from the public on an issue that could lead to closing off more areas in western Wyoming to backcountry skiing.

Research suggests backcountry skiing displaces sheep from some of their best habitat, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

Bighorn sheep used to be abundant in the Tetons but now number only about 100. They’re divided into two sub-populations that don’t mingle.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch says the agency seeks specific recommendations from the public on how to help the sheep.

The public meetings will be held in February, March and April.

