13-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Baltimore-area gunfire

March 8, 2020 3:10 pm
 
A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children injured in a shooting as they left an event at a Maryland shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County police.

Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the injured include two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. All are expected to survive their injuries and one has been released from the hospital.

“This level of violence is unacceptable. We had children that were shot last night,” Hyatt said. “And an adolescent lost his life for some senseless and unknown reason.”

Investigators said the victims were approached by several suspects while leaving an event at the Triple Threat Elite Dance studio.

“An altercation ensued and then multiple shots were fired toward the group,” Hyatt said.

Homicide detectives were interviewing numerous people from the event and searching for any video surveillance in the area.

