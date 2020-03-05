Listen Live Sports

5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City area

March 18, 2020 9:43 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million likely felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Most residents felt their homes shaking for 10 to 15 seconds.

