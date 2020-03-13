AP Week in Pictures, North America

MARCH 7–13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, which was the center of a coronavirus outbreak; the Grand Princess cruise ship maintaining a holding pattern off the coast of San Francisco; President Donald Trump speaking to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak from the Oval Office; and the beauty of the rising full moon as it crosses behind the Statue of Liberty.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.