AP Week in Pictures, North America

March 13, 2020 12:30 pm
 
MARCH 7–13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, which was the center of a coronavirus outbreak; the Grand Princess cruise ship maintaining a holding pattern off the coast of San Francisco; President Donald Trump speaking to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak from the Oval Office; and the beauty of the rising full moon as it crosses behind the Statue of Liberty.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

