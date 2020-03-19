Listen Live Sports

Aquarium releases rescued seal back into habitat

March 19, 2020 10:31 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The National Aquarium has released a harp seal rescued from Ocean City after severe dehydration.

The seal, Amelia Bedelia, has been part of a cast of storybook characters undergoing rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. She was one of three seals to be rescued by the Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team this season and the first seal to be released, the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

During her nearly three weeks of rehabilitation at the aquarium, Amelia was regularly interacting with enrichment items and puzzle feeders helping to sharpen up foraging skills before her release to a natural habitat, the aquarium said.

Two other seals – Huckleberry Finn, a gray seal rescued from Assateague State Park, and Pippi Longstocking, a gray seal pup rescued from Dewey Beach – will remain with the aquarium until they are healthy enough to return to the ocean.

The Associated Press

