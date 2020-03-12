Listen Live Sports

Ex-university leaders plead not guilty in prostitution case

March 12, 2020 3:40 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former president of Jackson State University, and another former school official, pleaded not guilty to charges related to a prostitution sting.

William Bynum Jr. wasn’t in court Wednesday, but his attorney entered the pleas on charges of procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana, news outlets reported.

Bynum, 57, resigned last month after his arrest in the Jackson suburb of Clinton. Police said he was among 17 people who responded to an online ad for prostitution services, and were met by an undercover police officer at a chain hotel.

An attorney also submitted not guilty pleas on behalf of Shonda McCarthy, former director of JSU art galleries. McCarthy, 46, was arrested in the same sting and charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

Attorneys for Bynum and McCarthy weren’t immediately available for comment, the Clarion Ledger reported. A trial for Bynum was scheduled for July 8, and a trial for McCarthy was set for June 24.

