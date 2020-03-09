Listen Live Sports

Federal prosecutor fatally shoots wife, self in California

March 9, 2020 1:18 pm
 
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself Sunday in their home, authorities said.

Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. He shot his 45-year-old wife Tamara Delgado in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said Monday it is cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the sheriff’s office. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows.

Tamara Delgado’s mother called the sheriff’s office to check on the couple, bringing deputies to their home, according to spokeswoman Angela Musallam. She would not say if there had been other calls to the residence or provide further information.

Granite Bay is about 30 miles (48. kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

