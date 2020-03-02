Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man gets probation for taping dog’s mouth shut

March 2, 2020 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday.

Oscar Lee Thompson III, 19, was convicted last month of a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court records.

Animal control officers found the stray Florida Cur last month in a neighborhood of Lehigh Acres, a community about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Fort Myers.

The dog had been in respiratory distress and was limping with a bleeding wound on its leg. An officer cut the tape off the dog’s snout and gave it water. Rescuers named the dog Chance.

Advertisement

A crime scene technician collected the tape that had been around Chance’s mouth, and tips from the community led investigators to Thompson, officials said. Forensic testing later matched Thompson’s fingerprints and DNA to the tape removed from the dog’s mouth.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

After the dog’s recovery, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno adopted and deputized Chance. The canine is now part of the sheriff office’s Community Relations Bureau.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise