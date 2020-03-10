Listen Live Sports

Former federal prosecutor sentence to probation

March 10, 2020 12:20 pm
 
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor in Tennessee has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to falsifying work attendance records.

Barbara Zoccola, 58, received the sentence Thursday, The Jackson Sun reported. She had faced up to a year in prison.

Zoccola pleaded guilty in November to a federal theft charge.

Zoccola acknowledged that she falsely reported working full eight-hour days on four days in October 2018. Zoccola failed to report nine hours of leave time taken on the same days. She also failed to report other leave time.

Prosecutors say the value of the unreported leave time was between $6,500 and $15,000.

Zoccola resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Tennessee in Memphis as part of her plea agreement.

