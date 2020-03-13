Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man in love triangle gets to 22 years for killing teacher

March 13, 2020 7:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Utah man who was in a love triangle and mistakenly killed a Virginia elementary school teacher was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison.

Ed Shaw, 72, was sentenced after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Caroline Hendrix, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Court documents said Shaw and his now-24-year-old ex-lover Teniqu Cushman plotted to kill Alex Novak, Cushman’s ex-boyfriend. Prosecutor Brent Johnson said Cushman told Shaw that Novak emotionally abused her and she wanted Shaw to exact revenge on Novak.

The Sevier, Utah, man attempted to kill Novak on New Year’s Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak’s. She was sitting in Novak’s car when Shaw shot her.

Advertisement

Novak was in a nearby garage and came out and shot Shaw. Chesapeake police found Shaw suffering from gunshot wounds on the side of the car. He told authorities a driver shot him on Interstate 64, but state police said they didn’t find evidence to support his claim.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Cushman admitted to giving Shaw information to kill Novak. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced in November to six years and nine months.

“My whole word falls apart and I knew, because of my careless actions, someone was gone from the Earth who didn’t deserve it,” Cushman said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC