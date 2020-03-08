Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Milwaukee bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

March 8, 2020 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A shooting that erupted during a bar fight in Milwaukee early Sunday has killed one man and injured three others, police said.

Police said the fight broke out inside the bar just before 2 a.m. Sunday and resulted in multiple people firing shots at each other, both inside and outside of the bar.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene. Another 31-year-old man is in critical condition. A 34-year-old man is being treated for a graze wound. A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved is being treated after he showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is in custody while police continue to investigate.

Police did not release the name of the bar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Advertisement

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)