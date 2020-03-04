Listen Live Sports

Missing toddler’s mother denied request for lowered bond

March 4, 2020 3:37 am
 
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mother accused of lying to authorities about her missing 15-month-old daughter has been denied a bond reduction.

Bond for Megan Boswell, 18, will remain at $25,000, news outlets reported. Sullivan County General Session Court Judge Klyne Lauderback rejected her attorney’s request to drop the bond to $10,000 on Monday. Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, said the bond should be reduced because his client has no previous criminal record.

An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for Evelyn Mae Boswell. However, authorities said the 15-month-old hadn’t been seen since at least December.

Megan Boswell was charged with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell gave conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter, which hampered efforts to find the child.

Assistant District Attorney General Teresa Nelson said Boswell shouldn’t receive a lower bond because she has no stable home to return to if she were to be released.

Sproles waived a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury. Boswell’s next court appearance was scheduled for May 8.

