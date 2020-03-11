Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mountain lion bites Colorado deputy responding to attack

March 11, 2020 7:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in northern Colorado say a mountain lion attacked a person and bit a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to help.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Moore said the attack happened Wednesday in Big Thompson Canyon in Loveland, an area north of Denver that features prominent cliff walls and is popular with anglers and kayakers.

Both were were taken to a hospital. The deputy was expected to recover, Moore said, but no details were released about the other victim’s condition.

The mountain lion was shot and killed, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is leading the investigation, Fort Collins Coloradoan newspaper reported.

Advertisement

No other information has been released.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers