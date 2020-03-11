Listen Live Sports

Officer dies after being shot during Arkansas traffic stop

March 11, 2020 6:05 am
 
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A police officer in Arkansas has died following a shooting during a traffic stop that also left a suspect wounded, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted the traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs and Scrimshire and the suspect were shot.

Scrimshire was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.

“We ask for prayers for our officer and his family,” said Corporal Joey Williams, public information officer for the department.

The name and condition of the suspect weren’t immediately released.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police. Additional information was expected to be released later.

