Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway; no injuries

March 27, 2020 6:57 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — A portion of a pedestrian bridge fell early Friday onto a Detroit freeway, blocking traffic, police said.

No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.

State police reported on Twitter that the agency was notified about 5:20 a.m. that part of the Townsend Pedestrian Bridge near Van Dyke Avenue had fallen.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the bridge to fall. Shaw told WWJ-AM that police received reports that the bridge may have been struck by a truck, but he said those reports hadn’t been confirmed.

The portion of the bridge over I-94’s eastbound lanes was still standing early Friday, but police said the Michigan Department of Transportation determined that the rest of the bridge would need to be removed.

In 2014, a pedestrian bridge over a different Detroit freeway was pulled down by a trash truck. The truck driver died and two other vehicles were struck by debris when that bridge fell onto the Southfield Freeway.

