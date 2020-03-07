Listen Live Sports

Police: Suspects in custody in Chicago shooting that hurt 6

March 7, 2020 10:46 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Police arrested two men suspected of wounding six people during a shooting outside a party early Saturday on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

Chicago police said investigators believe there was a fight during the party at a home around 4:30 a.m., and someone inside a car fired multiple shots as people left the house. According to police, all six people wounded are in good or fair condition.

Police believe the shooters fled and were later involved in a crash on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway. The two suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment and were in custody Saturday, police said.

Their names have not been released. Police said they are both in their late 20s.

