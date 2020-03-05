Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Shooting kills 1, wounds 5 at California gathering

March 5, 2020 10:06 am
 
< a min read
      

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A suspected gang-related shooting at a gathering in California’s San Joaquin Valley killed a man and wounded five others, including a little girl, authorities said.

The shooting erupted late Wednesday night in the city of Tulare as a group of more than 50 people gathered at an apartment complex following the burial of a man who was killed in a car crash.

Witnesses reported that a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, said police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa.

A 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times.

Advertisement

“We believe that it may be gang related, though it’s unclear the affiliation,” Hinojosa told the Fresno Bee.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The suspicion is based on some of the ties of the man who was buried, he said.

“Upon arrival, the scene was chaotic,” Hinojosa said. “People were running in every direction, some trying to attend to family members who had been struck.”

The entire Police Department was helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.

Tulare is a city of about 64,000 people about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise