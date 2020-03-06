Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Weather service: At least 6 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee

March 6, 2020 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms early this week that killed 24 people and caused massive damage, the National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed Friday.

The strongest tornado overnight into Tuesday packed winds up to 175 mph (280 kph) and lasted for eight miles (nearly 13 kilometers) in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.

Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph (265 kph) and carving a 60-mile (95-kilometer) path across Nashville and Wilson counties.

Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.

Advertisement

Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers