Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 killed, including child, in drive-by shooting in Arkansas

April 27, 2020 8:33 am
 
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Arkansas killed two people, including a child, and wounded a man, police said Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, the Pine Bluff Police Department said.

Officers who responded to a shooting call found 37-year-old Terrance Givens dead at the home from a gunshot wound, police said. A 4-year-old girl who was shot died at a hospital and a 34-year-old man was in serious condition, police said.

Police said there was no suspect information as of Monday morning.

Advertisement

The deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff, police said.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation