3 people fatally shot at central Oklahoma convenience store

April 1, 2020 11:23 am
 
BETHANY, Okla. (AP) — Three people were killed and one was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting at a convenience store in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, police said.

Two women and a man died in the shooting about 1 a.m. at an OnCue store in Bethany in northwestern Oklahoma City, Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice said in a news release.

Police said a second man suffered what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

Authorities have not released the victims names. Orefice said no details of the shooting would be released until the families of the victims have been notified.

Police said no suspects are being sought.

