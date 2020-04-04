Listen Live Sports

4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond

April 17, 2020 6:48 pm
 
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead.

Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail in Laredo on two counts of capital murder, one involving multiple victims and another involving a child younger than age 10. Both are punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole, if convicted.

Jail records list no attorney for Lopez.

Laredo police said they received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present.

A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police said they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.

Police have not revealed a motive for the slayings.

