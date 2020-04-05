Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 17, 2020 6:15 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news and stories that are being talked about:

1. ISS CREW LANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.

2. ANXIETY REMAINS HIGH 25 YEARS AFTER OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING

Ordinarily, survivors and victims’ families would gather Sunday at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood to pay tribute to the lives that were lost in the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago, but these are not ordinary times.

3. SKOREAN COURT TO RE-OPEN CASE ON ABUSIVE VAGRANT FACILITY

South Korea’s Supreme Court says it will re-open a case related to the enslavement and abuse of thousands of people at a vagrants’ facility in the 1970s and 1980s.

4. UKRAINE FORCES, RUSSIAN-BACKED REBELS EXCHANGE PRISONERS

The office of Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels have exchanged 34 more prisoners.

The Associated Press

